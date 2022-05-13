GET BOOSTED! 4,025 New COVID Cases, 6 New Deaths in L.A. County

With high transmission of COVID-19, LA County is reporting the highest number of new cases since February 18. Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now.

Data continues to show that being fully vaccinated and boosted provides the best protection against hospitalization and death. In Los Angeles County, for the week ending April 22, unvaccinated individuals were five times more likely to be hospitalized compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated, which includes both boosted and unboosted individuals. And for the same time period, the likelihood of dying was 16 times higher for unvaccinated individuals compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated.

A recently published study conducted by UCSF and the California Department of Public Health provides further evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines. In this modeling study, COVID-19 vaccination was estimated to have prevented more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, 72,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths in California through the first 10 months of vaccination. Many more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been prevented by vaccines since then.

Many residents still need their first round of vaccines and boosters. As of May 8, 76% percent of residents ages five and older are fully vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older eligible for a first booster dose have received their booster. That leaves about 1.6 million eligible residents still needing to get their first vaccination and about 2.9 million booster-dose eligible residents not benefiting from the extra protection of a booster dose.

To find a nearby location offering free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, or to schedule an appointment for a homebound resident to be vaccinated in their home, please contact our Public Health Call Center seven days a week from 8:00 am to 8:30 pm at: (833) 540-0473 or visit VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com.

“As always, we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you’re not fully vaccinated and boosted, please consider doing so now to maximize protection against the more infectious variants currently circulating. There are hundreds of mobile and fixed sites that offer free vaccines across the County, via appointment or walk in. We’re also providing vaccines and boosters at community events and pop-up vaccination clinics at community sites, partnering with schools and community-based organizations to offer vaccinations at priority school and work sites, and offering vaccines in your home for those who cannot get to a medical office or pharmacy.”

Today, Public Health reported six additional deaths and 4,025 new positive cases due to COVID. Of the six new deaths reported today, one person was between the ages of 50 and 64, three people were between the ages of 65-79, and two people were aged 80 years or older. Of the six newly reported deaths, all had underlying health conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 32,022.

Public Health has reported a total of 2,907,721 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 2.8%.

There are 298 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,921,414 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.