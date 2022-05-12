Two ABCUSD Principals Considered for National Recognition

Dr. Eveline Huh, Principal at Willow Elementary School, and Mr. John Briquelet, Principal at Whitney High School, are being considered for national recognition.

May 12, 2022~Dr. Huh is nominated for the 2022 National Distinguished Principal Award from the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

Mr. Briquelet is nominated for the 2023 National Principal of the Year Award from the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

“It’s really no surprise that Dr. Huh and Mr. Briquelet are being considered for national recognition,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “They have done extraordinary jobs as principals during the pandemic. Their commitment to their students and leadership skills helped bridge the gap from online learning to coming back to the classroom.”

Dr. Huh began her career in education 23 years ago. She has served as a teacher, assistant to the principal, and principal at two ABCUSD schools. She has been the principal at Willow Elementary School for six years. The Association for California School Administrators Region 14 named Dr. Huh as Elementary Principal of the Year in 2019.

Mr. Briquelet has been an educator for 33 years, beginning his career in South Los Angeles. He has served as a language arts and English teacher, football and wrestling coach, department chair, and assistant principal. He has been at Whitney High School, recently ranked as the top high school in California, for six years. Last year, Mr. Briquelet was named Secondary School Principal of the Year for the State of California by the Association for California School Administrators.

This fall, both principals should hear from the organizations determining their respective awards.