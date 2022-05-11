Bowers Museum: Life Lived Wild: An Afternoon of Stories with Legendary Adventurer, Rick Ridgeway

Life Lived Wild: An Afternoon of Stories with Legendary Adventurer, Rick Ridgeway

Honored by National Geographic with its “Lifetime Achievement in Adventure” award, Rick Ridgeway calculates that he has spent over five years of his life sleeping in tents. Those nights taught him to “distinguish matters of consequence from matters of inconsequence” throughout the rest of his life. From the 1976 American Bicentennial Everest Expedition to the 1978 expedition to K2, Ridgeway reflects on his journey from outdoor adventurer to unlikely environmental activist. Spend an afternoon of storytelling with Ridgeway and celebrate the launch of his memoir Life Lived Wild: Adventures at the Edge of the Map. Book signing to follow. Books are available for purchase at Bowers Gallery Store.

This event is held in conjunction with Bowers’ current exhibition Everest: Ascent to Glory, on view through August 28.

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

What: Presentation + Book Signing with National Geographic Award Winner Rick Ridgeway

Where: Norma Kershaw Auditorium, Bowers Museum, 2002 North Main Street, Santa Ana 92706

Tickets: shorturl.at/BIX35

Images: attached

Description: