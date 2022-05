Candidate, Superior Court of Los Angeles County

Prior offices Water Replenishment District of Southern California District 5 1992-2018 Mayor of Carson from April 2015 to January 2021 and was a Carson councilmember from March 2013 to March 2015.

Albert Robles is running for election for judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County in California. Robles is on the ballot in the primary on June 7, 2022.

Robles was a member of the Water Replenishment District of Southern California, representing District 5.

Albert Robles received a master’s degree from the University of Southern California and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.