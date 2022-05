Montebello City Council to Discuss Independent Counsel Findings of Councilmember David Torres

May 3, 2022~At this evening’s Special Montebello City Council meeting, the council will discuss the findings of an independent counsel probe into the allegations of harassment and creating a hostile work environment by Councilman David Torres during his tenure at City Council member .

The special meeting will be open to the public via the city’s website.

