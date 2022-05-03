Artesia’s Spring Beautification Awards Deadline Approaching

May 3, 2022~The City of Artesia is pleased to announce nominations are still being accepted for the Spring Beautification Awards. The Beautification and Maintenance Commission, who promotes the City’s efforts to maintain Artesia as an attractive community, will help select the properties that do an outstanding job helping beautify Artesia neighborhoods, through the upkeep of their home or business.

Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate someone who does an outstanding job with the maintenance of their property, or self-nominate your home or business. Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12th. Entry forms are available on the City’s website at www.cityofartesia.us and will require digital photos of the property with the entry. Entries and photos will be used for judging.

Entries are available under the following categories:

Residential Entry

Landscape Beautification Award: This award will recognize homes that exhibit exceptional pride of ownership through well-maintained and exceptional landscaping of their property. This includes an attractive landscaping design of the front yard and parkway, a clean and well-maintained exterior, and overall good curb appeal.

Sustainable Landscape Beautification Award: This award will recognize homes that exhibit exceptional pride of ownership through the use of water conservation practices as part of their landscaping design. This includes the use of drought-tolerant or native plants, water-friendly irrigation systems, and energy-efficient or solar lighting.

Business Entries

Storefront Beautification Award: This award will recognize businesses that contribute to the overall beautification of the community by demonstrating exceptional pride of ownership through the outstanding maintenance of their property. This includes an attractive façade, storefront, a clean and well-maintained exterior, and an attractive landscaping design.

Sustainable Landscape Beautification Award: This award will recognize businesses that contribute to the overall beautification of the community by demonstrating exceptional pride of ownership through the use of water conservation practices as part of their landscaping design. This includes the use of drought-tolerant or native plants, water-friendly irrigation systems, and energy-efficient or solar lighting.

The City will award up to five recipients in each category. All award recipients will be invited to attend a City Council meeting to be recognized. Residents will receive a lawn sign to display on their property, and businesses will receive a lawn sign or window decal (if the property can’t accommodate a lawn sign). Visit the City’s website at www.cityofartesia.us for entry forms or call (562)865-6262, Ext. 261 for more information.

