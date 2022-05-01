Two Dead After Car Crash in La Mirada

A father and his adult daughter were killed when the car they were traveling in sheared a fire hydrant, slammed into a power pole and landed in the area of a Shell gas station near Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue in La Mirada Saturday afternoon, April 30. Sheriff’s investigators believe the driver was speeding before the crash. (OC Hawk).

The driver of a gray Chrysler 300 was eastbound on Rosecrans Avenue, approaching Beach Boulevard, at a high rate of speed when it first sheared the fire hydrant and then slammed into the power pole, bringing it to the ground just before 8 a.m., Sgt. Raymond Munoz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The mangled wreckage ended up at a Shell gas station on the southeast corner of the intersection, he said. The man, who was driving, and his daughter were ejected from the vehicle.

Both victims died at the scene, Munoz said.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators continued at the crash site, while Edison employees worked to replace the power pole, Munoz said.

