Rep. Linda Sánchez Helps Local Organizations With Funding

Having a safe place to sleep can mean all the difference for families experiencing homelessness. Rep. Sánchez delivered a $500,000 to The Whole Child—funding that will be used to construct an interim housing facility & supportive services center Santa Fe Springs.

Rep. Sánchez delivered a $450,000 check to Whittier Public Library. This funding will be used to expand the library’s offerings & ensure it can continue to serve residents in Whittier and beyond.

Like this: Like Loading...