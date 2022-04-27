Athens Services Buys CalMet, Takes Over in Cerritos, Downey, Commerce & Two Other Cities

April 27, 2022~Long-time Cerritos trash hauler CalMet has assigned its contract to Athens Services, which was approved, after Cerritos’ due diligence, by the Cerritos City Council at their March meeting.

Athens Services acquired CalMet Services and its affiliate business Paramount Resource Recycling, uniting three locally owned and family-operated companies with more than 100 years of experience in Southern California’s waste collection and recycling industry.

CalMet is the exclusive waste hauler in five municipalities in Los Angeles County – Cerritos, Downey, Paramount, Lomita and Commerce, and other communities and associations. Paramount Resource Recycling is a leader in self-hauling, with a convenient public facility in Paramount meeting a range of disposal and recycling needs.

Founded in 1957, the family-owned waste collection and recycling company holds more than 30 solid waste management contracts with municipalities in Los Angeles County. Athens previously provided street-sweeping services in Cerritos from 2013 to 2017, when CalMet assumed the service. Under the current transfer in service, Athens will re-assume responsibility for street-sweeping services for the city.

“We are so proud of our family’s legacy, and know that Athens shares our culture that places a premium on hard work, celebrates and supports employees, promotes great customer service, and leads the way on the environment,” said Art Kazarian, an owner of CalMet Services. “Our family built this business over four decades, and we are confident this legacy will live on and be honored by the team at Athens.”

Athens boasts more than 1,750 employees, many of whom live in the communities they serve. The workforce is among the most experienced in the industry, with drivers averaging 10 years or more in the field. The company maintains a first-rate safety record across all the areas where it operates.

“Coming together with CalMet Services and Paramount Resource Recycling is a natural fit,” said Ron Arakelian III, a co-owner of Athens Services and great-grandson of Athens Services’ founder. “We all believe firmly in the value of family ownership, environmental stewardship toward a zero-waste future, and superior customer service.”

Athens and CalMet are working together on a transition plan to ensure the seamless integration of the employees and overall operations. “By bringing together these unique local companies with tremendous family histories, we have significantly strengthened the foundation on which we will continue to grow,” said Gary Clifford, Executive Vice President of Athens Services.

According to the city staff report, Athens will provide every service that CalMet provides. The transition should be seamless, given they’re using the same administrative personnel servicing Cerritos.

The process started when Athens Executive Vice President Gary Clifford sent a letter to the City Manager Art Gallucci on December 9 of last year, informing Gallucci that Athens had purchased CalMet and the trash hauler contract was assigned.

Per the agreement, Athens paid $20,000 to cover the expenses of the transition.

Cerritos sent a letter back to Athens asking for several items, including audited financial statements and pro forma financial statements, to make certain the company had the ability to take over the services in Cerritos.

Athens quickly complied, and Cerritos’ law firm Rutan and Tucker gave the green light to the City Council to consider the assignment.

At the March meeting, the council approved the assignment; per the contract the city will receive a $150,000 transfer fee from Athens.

