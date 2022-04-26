Whitney Ranked Top Public High School in California

April 26, 2022~U.S. News and World Report announced its annual ranking of high schools, and Whitney High School was ranked Number One in California, with a 99% graduation rate and college readiness score of 98.4. The publication uses a scorecard that includes advanced placement, or AP, courses and passing rates, graduation rates, and math, reading, and science proficiency to rank schools. The school was ranked as the 14th best high school in the nation with a nearly perfect scorecard.

“To be ranked as the best high school in California is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Whitney High School Principal John Briquelet. “Without question, this ranking results from the collective efforts of our dedicated and talented staff, brilliant and hardworking students, and our caring and supportive families.”

All four comprehensive high schools in the ABC Unified School District were ranked in the top third of 2,572 California high schools. Cerritos High School ranked 64th in the state and 471st nationally, Gahr High School ranked 299th in California and 2,082nd nationally, and Artesia High School came in at 741st in the state and 5,054th nationwide. The publication based the rankings on data from nearly 24,000 public high schools across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are extremely proud of the high rankings of all of our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Mary Sieu. “Our schools and students continue to perform well, even coming out of a challenging few years.”

The entire list of the U.S. News High School Rankings can be found at www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.

