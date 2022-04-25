Statement by Pico Rivera Mayor Monica Sanchez on Pit Bull Incident That Injured One-Year-Old

Family claims dogs have never displayed any previous acts of aggression

April 25, 2002~“Like many others this morning I was horrified and dismayed at the news of the unprovoked attack on a one-year child by a family’s pit bulls. This is a very unfortunate incident and I’d like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and best wishes for a swift recovery for the child and injured members of the family. I’ve also asked our city manager to immediately offer any assistance we can to the family including the availability of crisis counselors.”

