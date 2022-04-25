Salute to Frazier Smith at Stand-Up Comedy Club in Bellflower

April 25, 2022~The California Comedy Hall of Fame and Museum along with, The Stand-Up Comedy Club and Senator Bob Archuleta present a recognition to Frazer Smith Day in the State of California.

Frazer Smith who carried the Rock & Roll air waves for over 30 years most recently with KLOS, Smith will be recognized by family and friends. Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Stand Up Comedy Club – 9831 Belmont Street, Bellflower CA.

Hosted by Mel Garcia with special guests throughout the night including Senator Bob Archuleta, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, City of Bellflower, Paula Bel, Brian McDaniels, Anya Zova, Vince Ferragama (Rams), Jimmy Burns, Darren Carter, Johnny Vatos and John Avila (Oingo Boingo) and many others.

Like this: Like Loading...