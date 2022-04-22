LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn to Hold Veterans Resource Fair

April 22, 2022

South Whittier, CA — This Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will be holding a Veterans Resource Fair offering everything from employment and housing services to physical and mental healthcare to local veterans.

Open to the public — All veterans welcome!

The event coincides with Supervisor Hahn naming April Veterans with Parkinson’s Awareness Month. There will also be medical experts from the Long Beach VA Medical Center onsite to provide more information about the state-of-the-art programs their organization has to treat Parkinson’s. The Resource Fair will be at Liberty Community Plaza, 14181 Telegraph Rd, Whittier, CA 90604 Monday April 25, 2022 10 am to 2pm

