City of Orange Receives Federal Funding for Major Improvements to Historic Hart Park

Orange, CA – At a ceremony held at the Historic Hart Park Bandshell on April 21, United States Congressman Lou Correa presented City of Orange Mayor pro tem Kimberlee Nichols and the Orange City Council with a check for federal funding that will be used to bring major improvements to Hart Park. As part of the event, park visitors had the ability to learn some pickleball techniques, courtesy of Jay Unantenne, International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association Instructor.

The $2 million received by Orange will go towards the construction of a new pickleball facility on the south side of the park, which will include multiple courts, seating, lighting, and other needed amenities. Along with the courts, there will also be a fitness circuit built at the park, along with new walkways. The project will also include new landscaping for all parkgoers to enjoy.

The funding, part of the 2022 Federal Omnibus Appropriations Bill, was championed by Congressman Correa as an investment in the health and wellbeing of the Orange community.

Hart Park was originally built in partnership with the federal Works Progress Administration back in 1937. According to Mayor Murphy, the funding granted to the City from the federal government by today’s presentation from Congressman Correa renews this partnership.

“Orange residents have a passion for pickleball, and dedicated pickleball courts are among the most requested additions to our parks,” said Orange Mayor Mark A. Murphy. “We are truly grateful to U.S. Congressman Lou Correa for his hard work to secure this funding. Thanks to him, we are now able to start turning this dream into a reality.”

With the funding secured, Orange is now in the planning phase of the project. Orange residents should follow the City on Facebook for updates at www.facebook.com/cityoforange or go to the City of Orange website, www.cityoforange.org for more information. They can also sign-up to receive updated directly by emailing [email protected] and requesting to be added to the interest list. For more information, contact Orange Public Information Officer, Paul Sitkoff, at [email protected] or (714) 288-2590.

