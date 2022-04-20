Whole Child Will Build Interim Housing Project in Santa Fe Springs

Staff Report

April 20, 2022~The Whole Child, a 65-year old nonprofit organization, and the City of Santa Fe Springs, recently completed entitlements and funding for their upcoming project in Santa Fe Springs

Located at Lakeland Rd. and Laurel Ave., the overall project, “From Homeless to Homeowner,” is a first of its kind in California and will be developed over five acres of land offering interim, permanent supportive and ownership housing opportunities for low-income and vulnerable seniors and families, and homeless families with children.

The Interim Housing component of the development has received support from across the spectrum, with Supervisor Janice Hahn of the 4th District providing seed funding of $4.8 million to the project.

Hahn stated, “This is an important project that will not only provide safe temporary homes for families with children experiencing homelessness, but will also provide these families with some stability and the support they need to get back on their feet. This is going to fill a gap in our system in the Southeastern region of LA County and I am proud to support The Whole Child’s effort here.”

The Interim Housing facility will be a three-story building fully developed and managed by The Whole Child.

The site could provide interim housing to up to 40 homeless families at any time and is expected to serve over 150 families per year.

It will feature a robust supportive services center with consultation rooms, family room, teen area, computer lab, playground and pantry, among other amenities.

The City of Santa Fe Springs provided the land and $1.1 million funding.

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez confirmed funding for nine community projects in her district, with $500,000 allocated to The Whole Child’s Interim Housing project.

Sanchez said, “…these projects will make life better for Southern Californians and I am proud to deliver the funding needed to complete each one.”

In late March, Governor Gavin Newson announced awardees of the Homekey2 program, including an allocation of $5.6 million toward The Whole Child’s project.

Newsom stated, “We are continuing to act with urgency to fund quality Homekey projects, because that’s exactly what the moment demands – swift, decisive action to assist the most vulnerable Californians.”

The project has received $2.7 million in philanthropic funding; with entitlements and funding completed, the project will break ground in June 2022.

Constanza Pachon, Chief Executive Officer of The Whole Child, stated, “We are grateful to The City of Santa Fe Springs, Supervisor Janice Hahn, and our many philanthropic partners for their early and unwavering support of this project. We are glad to have found a path to full funding with the support of Governor Newson and Congresswoman Sanchez. We are all deeply committed to a shared vision of ending family homelessness.”

The Whole Child’s Development team for this project includes experienced housing developer, The Richman Group; award-winning architectural firm, SVA Architects; and General contractor, Ravco Inc.

The Whole Child (TWC) envisions a world that values the individual needs of each child and secures access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive and live a full, happy life. Our MISSION is to help families raise emotionally and physically healthy children and have a place to call home. Founded in 1957,

The Whole Child provides Mental Health services to at-risk children experiencing trauma and behavioral challenges;

TWC also offers Housing Services to families experiencing or at the risk of homelessness; Parenting Education to prevent child abuse/neglect; and Nutrition Education to combat childhood obesity.

Today, they provide our array of multidisciplinary services across 10 locations in LA County to more than 3,000+ families annually, 8,000+ people, including 4,500+ children.

78% of their clients are low to extremely low-income families with a single female head of household who is raising 2-3 children.

For more information, visit

www.thewholechild.org.

