Commerce’s Leonard Mendoza Removed as Mayor; Rebollo Mayor, Argumedo MPT

By Brian Hews

April 19,2022, Commerce~ In a testy and chippy meeting last week, a majority of the Commerce City Council removed embattled Mayor Leonard Mendoza and voted in Oralia Rebollo as Mayor and Hugo Argumedo a Mayor pro tem.

The vote was three to one with Rebollo, Argumedo, and Ivan Altamitano voting yes. John Soria, who is leaving the council, was not present.

Soria did not show because the council majority had already signaled they were going to remove Mendoza for abusing his position as Mayor using City stationary to promote his City Council campaign.

Using City stationary is a violation of the Political Reform Act and California’s Fair Political Practices Commission rules on campaign promotions.

Soria did the same thing in 2020, sending a letter out on City stationary slamming HMG-CN for reporting about his pot bus to Las Vegas with Mario Beltran.

