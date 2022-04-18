Cerritos Posts Second Canvas Votes for Cerritos Council

By Brian Hews

April 18, 2022~The second canvas number have been posted and candidates remain in the same positions: Frank Yokoyama, Lynda Johnson, Jennifer Hong, and Ernie Nishii.

Yokoyama is at 3,677, an increase of 1,240 votes; Johnson is at 3,414 and increase of 1,172; Hong is at 3,019 an increase of 1,012; Nishii at 2,787 an increase of 941.

The Cerritos City Clerk said they “will continue to canvass the returns as required by the California Elections Code and post any updates to the City’s website.”

All Measures passed except for H, which would have limited City Council seats to two terms.

The City Clerk’s office indicated more ballots could come in the mail through Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Only ballot return envelopes which have been postmarked by April 12, 2022 and received in the office by mail by Tuesday, April 19, 2022 are eligible to be included in the final count

Voters whose ballot return envelopes were received in time but were unsigned or have other issues have a certain amount of time to remedy those issues. The clerk is legally required to notify those voters of the issues and assist them in resolving them. The state-mandated deadline for applicable voters to resolve their ballot return envelope issues is Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m

