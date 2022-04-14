Supervisor Hahn Appoints Pico Rivera Resident to LA County Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council





April 14, 2022~Los Angeles, CA —Last week, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn appointed Pico Rivera resident Alexis Hernandez to serve on the County’s Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council, the 28-member body charged with assisting LA County in developing and implementing a continuum of responses to address and prevent juvenile crime.



“The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council plays a key role in not only preventing crime and connecting vulnerable young people with the resources and diversion services they need,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I am proud to name an experienced leader like Alexis to help the Council continue its important work and I am thankful for his willingness to step up and serve.”



A lifelong resident of Pico Rivera, Alexis began his work in juvenile justice in 2014 when he became a member of the El Rancho Teen Court, which hears cases for first-time juvenile offenders, connects them to diversion programs, and then clears their records upon completion of the program.



As the Teen Court Coordinator, Alexis leads a team consisting of 68 students who serve as jury members for their teen peers convicted of first-time misdemeanors using restorative justice practices.



Alexis graduated from California State University Los Angeles with a degree in business administration and has plans to pursue a legal career in public interest. “I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Supervisor Hahn on the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council and I look forward to working with everyone,” said Alexis.



The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council consists of 28 members, including five nominated by LA County Supervisors, one for each Supervisorial District. All members are chosen based on their direct experiences with the juvenile justice system, by either work or personal/family experience.