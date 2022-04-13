RATES RATES  

Socialize

Yokoyama in Lead, Johnson Second in Cerritos Council Election

April 13, 2022 ~ The turnout was predictably low in yesterday’s Cerritos Council election the semi official results show incumbent in Frank Yokoyama in the lead with 2,437 votes. There are two open seats.

Running second, outspending all others by a wide margin, is Lynda Johnson with 2,242.

Third is Jennifer Hong, only 235 votes behind Johnson at 2,207.

 The Cerritos City Clerk said they “will continue to canvass the returns as required by the California Elections Code and post any updates to the City’s website.”

All Measures won except for H which would have limited City Council seats to two terms.

MeasureSemi-Official
Totals
Measure D – Yes3,577
Measure D – No1,550
 
MeasureSemi-Official
Totals
Measure E – Yes4,751
Measure E – No572
 
MeasureSemi-Official
Totals
Measure F – Yes1,085
Measure F – No4,059
 
MeasureSemi-Official
Totals
Measure G – Yes3,290
Measure G – No1,697
 
MeasureSemi-Official
Totals
Measure H – Yes3,353
Measure H – No1,831
 
MeasureSemi-Official
Totals
Measure I – Yes2,623
Measure I – No2,396
 

Have a comment?