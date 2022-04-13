Yokoyama in Lead, Johnson Second in Cerritos Council Election

April 13, 2022 ~ The turnout was predictably low in yesterday’s Cerritos Council election the semi official results show incumbent in Frank Yokoyama in the lead with 2,437 votes. There are two open seats.

Running second, outspending all others by a wide margin, is Lynda Johnson with 2,242.

Third is Jennifer Hong, only 235 votes behind Johnson at 2,207.

The Cerritos City Clerk said they “will continue to canvass the returns as required by the California Elections Code and post any updates to the City’s website.”

All Measures won except for H which would have limited City Council seats to two terms.

Measure Semi-Official

Totals Measure D – Yes 3,577 Measure D – No 1,550

Measure Semi-Official

Totals Measure E – Yes 4,751 Measure E – No 572

Measure Semi-Official

Totals Measure F – Yes 1,085 Measure F – No 4,059

Measure Semi-Official

Totals Measure G – Yes 3,290 Measure G – No 1,697

Measure Semi-Official

Totals Measure H – Yes 3,353 Measure H – No 1,831

Measure Semi-Official

Totals Measure I – Yes 2,623 Measure I – No 2,396

Like this: Like Loading...