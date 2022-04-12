State Parks Pass Available to Cerritos Library Cardholders

Staff Report

April 12, 2022 ~ A California State Library Parks Pass is now available at the Cerritos Library for cardholders to check out.

The pass allows free vehicle day use entry at more than 200 participating state parks units.

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or less or one highway licensed motorcycle at participating state park units.

The pass is a hangtag and can be checked out at the Circulation Desk for a loan period of two weeks.

As there is a very high demand for the pass, it is not available for a checkout renewal.

Library cardholders can place a hold on the pass if it is already checked out to another patron.

Information about parks where the pass can be used is available on the California State Parks website at checkoutcastateparks.com.

Participating parks include Bolsa Chica State Beach, Huntington State Beach, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, Chino Hills State Park, Crystal Cove State Park and Will Rogers State Beach.

The pass will not be honored at state park units operated by federal or local government and private agencies or concessionaires.

Also, the pass is not valid for per-person entry or tour fees (such as museums), boat use, camping, group use or sites, special events, additional/extra vehicle fees, sanitation disposal use or for supplemental fees.

California State Parks and the California State Library provided the pass to public libraries across the state as an additional opportunity to advance safe and equitable outdoor access to all Californians.

The Cerritos Library has one California State Library Parks Pass hangtag and is expected to receive two more passes by the end of May.

The program is expected to be offered through June 30, 2024.

The 2021-2022 State Budget included initiatives to advance equitable access to state parks and open spaces for all Californians.

A $9.1 million one-time General Fund investment was included in the budget to launch a state parks pilot to expand parks pass distribution, especially for youth in disadvantaged communities.

Detailed information on the new California State Library Parks Program is available online at checkoutcastateparks.com. For more information on all the new parks pass programs, visit parks.ca.gov/californiaoutdoorsforall.

