Semi Official Results of Cerritos Election Anticipated for 8:30 PM

April 12, 2022 ~ The Chamber will be open to the public tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. with a live broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. We anticipate having the semi-official results announced by approximately 8:15 – 8:30 p.m. The semi-official results will be posted to TV3 and the City’s website thereafter.

