Dozens of Kinder products now under recall in Canada including Disney licensed chocolate

April 11, 2022

More Kinder products are under recall in Canada. Some of the products have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella infections in Europe that has sickened 150 children.

Ferrero Canada Ltd. announced the expanded recall today, listing more than a dozen new products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. As of the posting of the recall, no illnesses in Canada had been confirmed in relation to the chocolate.

There is great concern that consumers may have the products in their homes because of the coming Easter holiday and the long shelf life of the products. All of the recalled products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Use this link to view product descriptions and photos of the 23 implicated products. The products include a variety of packaging designs, including eggs, boxes and bags.

These and other Kinder products were manufactured in Arlon, Belgium, and sent to more than 60 countries. Ferrero revealed a genetic match between almost 150 Salmonella cases in Europe and this factory in Belgium.

Internal analysis by the company detected Salmonella at the plant in mid-December. After an investigation, the origin of contamination was identified to be a filter at the outlet of two raw material tanks. These materials and finished products were blocked and not released, according to the company.

Belgian authorities have shut down the production site in Arlon and Ferrero is recalling Kinder products made there. The Arlon plant makes up about 7 percent of the total Kinder products manufactured globally on a yearly basis.

The Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) said the decision to suspend operations was made based on findings from an investigation, which is continuing, and because information provided by Ferrero was “incomplete.”

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

