The 12 Best Las Vegas Suites That Locals Talk About

March 30, 2002

Las Vegas features more than 150,000 hotel rooms to accommodate locals and tourists. With so much choice available, it makes sense you might struggle to pick from the various stunning hotels available both on and off the strip.

As Las Vegas residents will know the city like the back of their hands, you can rely on them when picking a beautiful room. Here are the 12 best Las Vegas suites that locals talk about.

Source: Westgate’s website, posted on N/A, Westgateresorts.com.

1. Vegas View Suite – Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Make a Las Vegas vacation count by booking a Vegas View Suite at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, as it’s sure to take your breath away.

If you have your heart set on a view of Sin City when searching for Las Vegas hotel suites, don’t overlook the Vegas View Suite at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. It’s top of the list for locals in Sin City, as it features stunning views of the atmospheric city, and it’s available as a one- or two-bedroom suite.

The interior is as impressive as its well-appointed view, as the hotel offers some of the most spacious Las Vegas hotel suites, such as its high roller rooms. While the Vegas View Suites might not be as big, it features a stylish interior design, one or two double beds, two bathrooms, and 600 square feet of space. Plus, you can enjoy various home comforts, such as a 58-inch flat-screen TV with cable and pay-per-view movies.

2. Strip View Suite – ARIA Sky Suites

Take your Las Vegas vacation to the next level with a stay at the Strip View Suite at the AAA Five Diamond ARIA Sky Suites.

It’s easy to fall in love with the Strip View Suite at ARIA Sky Suites, an AAA Five Diamond rated retreat and a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel. While you will have many room options to choose from, the Strip View Suite is the best option for those looking for a stunning backdrop and an elegant interior.

You can guarantee a comfortable stay, as the suite provides custom furnishings, a state-of-the-art entertainment system, a spa-style bathroom, and 1,050 square feet of space. Not to mention you can enjoy unobstructed views of Las Vegas thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

3. Penthouse Suite – Four Seasons Hotel

Treat yourself to a 3,400 square-foot Penthouse Suite to indulge in luxury, sophistication, and unforgettable views of Viva Las Vegas.

Four Seasons Hotel is well-regarded for its luxurious suites that don’t disappoint for comfort and style, which is why its Las Vegas accommodation is popular with both locals and tourists. Located on the 38th and 39th floors, the Penthouse suite ensures you will have plenty of room to rest, relax, and entertain during your Sin City break. Plus, the floor-to-ceiling windows welcome much natural light and provide exquisite views of the bustling city and valley.

4. Parlour Suite (Strip View) – The Cromwell Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Sleep, style, and stunning views of The Strip are on the cards at the Parlour Suite at The Cromwell Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Locals looking for a boutique hotel check in to The Crownwell Las Vegas Resort & Casino, which features 188 sophisticated rooms. It’s the only standalone boutique hotel in Sin City, offering many gorgeous rooms that will make your stay complete.

However, its Parlour Suite with Strip views should be at the top of your list. It offers a modern yet retro interior design with a Parisian flair. Spread across 723 square feet, you’ll have plenty of space to relax and unwind, and it offers a comfortable bed, a living and dining room area, and a Snooze white noise machine for a great night’s sleep.

5. Scenic Suite – Delano Las Vegas

Absorb the bright lights of Sin City from the comfort of a 742 square-foot Scenic Suite at Delano Las Vegas.

The Scenic Suite at Delano Las Vegas is a top choice for those wanting to stay at a luxe all-suite hotel toward the southern end of The Strip. You’re bound to fall in love with the Sin City skyline after booking a stay in this elegant suite.

Watch the world go by from its famous window sheers or relax on fresh white-on-white linens, which will provide a truly luxurious stay. You’ll be torn between the beauty of your suite and the expansive scenery, which can vary from the strip, mountains, or beach.

6. Luxury King Suite – The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Stretch out in the Luxury King Suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, which is almost twice the size of average Strip rooms.

The Luxury King Suite at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is almost double the size of standard rooms on The Strip. It’s a big hit with locals thanks to its oversized bed, deep Roman bath, and sophisticated living and dining room area.

You can trust you’ll have a great night’s sleep during your stay, as the suite features luxury hotel bedding and remote-controlled Roman shades and curtains. Plus, you can wake up to amazing views of Sin City each morning.

7. Stay Well Mirage Suite – The Mirage Las Vegas

You’ll feel like a brand-new you after a visit to Stay Well Mirage Suite at The Mirage Las Vegas, which offers a super comfy mattress, an air purifying system, energizing lighting, and an aromatherapy diffuser.

Locals looking for some much-needed self-care check in to the Stay Well Mirage Suite, which incorporates wellness into its stunning hotel room. It’s designed to minimize stress while maximizing the guest experience, offering fresher air, a good night’s sleep, and personalized lighting.

You will feel healthier and happier during your time in the suite. It features an air-purifying system, an aromatherapy diffuser, a cozy Stay Well mattress, a shower infuser, and blackout shades.

8. Luxor Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

Live the royal life at a 590 square-foot Pyramid Premium Corner Suite at Luxor Hotel & Casino, which provides a relaxing soak in the bath with a view.

You’ll feel a little like royalty when stepping inside the Pyramid Premium Corner Suite at Luxor Hotel & Casino, which is available as a one- or two-bedroom king or queen suite. Featuring an opulent interior design, a large king bed, a bathtub with a beautiful view, and an adjoining sitting room, you can relax in style at this unique hotel. Plus, you can enjoy various little luxuries, such as a flat-screen TV, high-speed Wi-Fi, and an in-room safe.

9. Spa Suite – New York-New York Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Rejuvenate your mind and body in the 500 square-foot Spa Suite at New York-New York Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which will ease your stresses ahead of a busy day of sightseeing.

If relaxation is a priority during your Sin City getaway, check in to the Spa Suite at New York-New York Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Each day or night, you can relax in a clover-shaped spa-style tub, which will make you feel a million lightyears away from your daily stresses. You can then spread out in a spacious king bed to re-energize your body before a day at the card tables, sightseeing, or exploring a natural wonder.

10. Masquerade Suite – Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

Enjoy beautiful views of the striking mountains in the Masquerade Suite at Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which allows two dogs under 50lbs each to stay, too.

Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel & Casino provides its customers with elegant, comfortable rooms and suites, from deluxe suites to exclusive penthouses. Whichever option you choose will ooze luxury and comfort, but you can’t go wrong with the Masquerade Suite.

Spread across 1,600 square feet, you can relax in a comfortable bed while enjoying 180-degree views of the surrounding mountains. What’s more, you can watch a flat-screen TV in the living area or enjoy dinner with loved ones in the dining room. You can even bring two dogs that weigh less than 50 pounds each to stay in the suite, which is why it’s a popular choice for locals and tourists.

11. Grande Suite – The NoMad Las Vegas

The exquisite 700 square-foot Grande Suite at The NoMad Las Vegas will make you feel right at home in Sin City, featuring custom bed linens, stylish tubs, and a luxurious bathroom.

If you’re looking for a hotel that will serve as a luxe home away from home, book a stay at the Grande Suite at The NoMad Las Vegas. The tastefully designed suite has the wow factor, offering a king bed with custom Bellino linens, a freestanding pedestal tub, an elegant sitting room, and a walk-in shower with Carrara marble mosaic tiles. You’ll never want to go home.

12. Resort Premium Suite – Bally’s Las Vegas

If you’re looking for a Sin City space to relax, hang out, or entertain, look no further than the 1,500 square foot Resort Premium Suite at Bally’s Las Vegas.

Bally’s Las Vegas has made local headlines in recent months due to its $125 million renovation of the hotel’s 2,052 rooms. One option that will not disappoint is the Resort Premium Suite, as it features a one king pillow-top bed, a large living room with much seating, and a large dining table for entertaining.

Like this: Like Loading...