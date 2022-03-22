Obituary: Kiyoko Nielsen February 15, 1938-January 4, 2022

March 212, 2022

Beth Kiyoko Nielsen of Cerritos, CA. passed away on January 4, 2022 at the age of 83. She was the youngest member of the Nakaya Family that was interned at the Gila River Relocation Center. She was the face of Iwaki Chiropratic for over 35 years. Beth was the front office manager for Ken Iwaki, DC at his Artesia office. Beth was involved with several city of Cerritos’ programs ranging from being a team mom (Cerritos)(Frontier Little League) member of the PTA (ABC District) and Cerritos High School Booster Club.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022 at the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church at 2pm.

Beth is survived by her husband: Howard Nielsen, children: Scott Nielsen, Greg and Colleen Nielsen, Jon and Janine Nielsen, grandchildren: Corey Nielsen, Casey Nielsen, Colby Nielsen, Bryce Nielsen, Kayla Nielsen, Jadyn Nielsen, Jarret Nielsen, Ryan Nielsen, Rei Nielsen, pre-deceased by her son: Don Nielsen.

