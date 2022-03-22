Cerritos High School to Celebrate 50 Years of Excellence

Cerritos High School will hold its 50th Anniversary celebration on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school campus. Festivities will begin with Principal Patrick Walker welcoming guests at the Opening Ceremony in the East Gym at 10 a.m., followed by entertainment in the Quad.

Performers will include the Tetzlaff and CHS Jazz Bands, the Dinosaurs (CHS Staff Rock Band), JC Culture Foundation, Chris Cruz and Friends, Isabella Gavilanes, Pep Squad, Dance Drill Team, and Drama Department.

The Cerritos High Education Foundation (CHEF) has organized Game Booths and Food Trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the blacktop area. A Meet and Greet with current and former teachers will be held at various locations in the Quad.

Artifacts, including school shirts, yearbooks and newspapers, as well as items from the Time Capsule stowed away in a wall since the 25th anniversary in 1996, will be on display in the gym. Dr Gary Smuts, who was principal when the school celebrated its 25th anniversary, will be on hand to greet visitors.

The 50th Anniversary 8-page program will include the history of the school, which began on the Gahr campus in 1971, Fun Facts for each decade, a list of all the principals and 14 teachers who are graduates of CHS, Super Successful Students, and CIF Championships. It also has a page highlighting the prices and current events in 1971.

Everyone in the community is welcome, and former students and teachers who attend are encouraged to sign the Decade Posters, located by the Administration Building.

