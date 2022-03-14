St. Irenaeus’ Holy Week Labyrinth Walk

PARISHIONER Jim Coleman walking the Labyrinth. Photo by Monica Kovach.

By Rosemary Lewallen

All are invited to experience the Labyrinth Walk sponsored by St. Irenaeus Health Ministry’s Labyrinth Ministry on Tuesday, April 12th, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place in the Parish Hall located on the campus of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church at 5201 Evergreen Ave., Cypress. This is a free event.

The Labyrinth is a full-body prayer that involves literally walking in prayer following a circular floor pattern. This experience can enhance your inward Lenten journey and help prepare you spiritually for Easter.

The Holy Week Labyrinth Walk is an opportunity to quiet your mind, center yourself, and find a quiet respite from the problems that bombard us daily.

As St. Teresa of Calcutta said, “If we really want to pray, we must first learn to listen; for in the silence of the heart, God speaks.”

It only takes about 20 – 30 minutes to pray and walk the Labyrinth. Give yourself the gift of resting in the quiet serenity, meditating, praying, and listening to hear God’s voice. There is no one “right” way to do the Labyrinth Walk. We each have our unique prayers and concerns.

If you have questions, please contact Monica Kovach at 310-490-6113.

