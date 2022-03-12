COVID: 1,029 New Positive Cases, 52 Deaths Due in Los Angeles County

46 Deaths per day average.
52
48
40
55
39
43
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
**Monday’s reported death count is a cumulative report of Sunday and Monday and reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
