COVID: 1,029 New Positive Cases, 52 Deaths Due in Los Angeles County

 

 

COVID-19 cell

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19.  

  • 1,029 New COVID-19 cases (2,811,864 cases to date)
  • 52 New deaths due to COVID-19 (31,275 deaths to date)
  • 565 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 11,530,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Sa

3/12

F

3/11

Th

3/10

W

3/9

Tu

3/8

M

3/7

Su

3/6

Daily new cases  

1,029

1,297

1,372

1,157

852

1,144*

531*

Daily deaths  

52

48

40

55

39

43**

N/A**

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases  

565

588

632

666

706

731

755

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 

0.7%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.9%

0.9%

 

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

**Monday’s reported death count is a cumulative report of Sunday and Monday and reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

 

