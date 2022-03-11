Del Monte Fruit recalled, metal fragments in product, Calif. affected

Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks because of potential metal fragments in the product.
The product was distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.
There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because of the Jan 30, 2023 best-by dates. Use the information below to determine whether you have the product.
Recalled Product:
|#
|Product Description
|Recall Number
|Classification
|Code Information
|Product Quantity
|Reason for Recall
|1
|
Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks. Mixed fruit and popping boba with sweetened juice. 3.5 0z (4 pack), 6 x 4 pack sleeves per carton UPC: 24000 25236
|
F-0851-2022
|Class II
|
Lot code 130901, Best If Used By 30 Jan 2023.
|
7,136 cases
|
Product being recalled due to potential metal fragment approximately 2-3mm in size.