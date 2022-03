Biden Has Produced More Oil Leases Than Trump

March 8, 2022

There are 9,000 unused oil and gas leases on Federal lands that the companies have not touched.

New Data: Biden’s First Year Drilling Permitting Stomps Trump’s By 34% Biological Diverity.org

The analysis comes from Public Citizen, which found Biden’s Bureau of Land Management approved an average of 336 new fossil fuel drilling permits per month in 2021.

WAPO

Oil leases by year

CNBC- Biden has approved more than Trump

The Hil

