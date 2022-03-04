Pico Rivera Awarded $8.2 Million for Beautifying Streets and Parkways

March 4, 2022

Anaheim got $2.6M; Commerce $4.9M; Cudahy $4.8M; Maywood $1.4M and Downey $800K.

By Brian Hews

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) developed the Clean California Local Grant Program through which approximately $296 million in funds will go to local communities to beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways, and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.

The move followed Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement of the funding grants going to underserved communities throughout the state.

The grants are part of Governor Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion multiyear cleanup effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs, and engage communities to transform public spaces.

By adding beautification measures and art in public spaces and removing litter and debris, this effort will enhance communities and improve areas for walking and recreation.

Some of the program’s other stated goals are to mitigate the urban heat island effect; enhance public health, cultural connection, and community placemaking by improving public spaces for walking and recreation; and advance equity for underserved communities.

The first call for cities to apply was Dec. 1, 2021, with a deadline of Feb. 1, 2022; cities were notified of awards on Mar. 1, 2022, and are mandated to complete the projects by Jun. 30, 2024.

Many cities in the southland were awarded grants, including Pico Rivera, who received nearly $4 million for its Rosemead Blvd. Median and Parkway Beautification Project.

The project will beautify the median islands and some parkway areas along the City’s longest major arterial, Rosemead Boulevard. Median improvements include replacing the existing shrubs, ground cover, irrigation system, fencing, and dead/dying trees with new drought-tolerant plants and trees, a high-efficiency irrigation system, and natural inorganic materials (decomposed granite, boulders, and cobble).

Parkway improvements include trees planted to fill empty tree wells, adding shade and improving walkability. Mature, overgrown trees will be replaced to prevent further damage to street pavement. Anti-litter signs, artistic elements, historical markers, trash containers, iron bus benches, and wayfinding signage will also be installed.

These improvements will prevent debris from building up, beautify the corridor, reduce water usage, and reduce the urban heat island effect.

In addition to physical improvements, the City will launch a monthly “Keep Your Streets Clean” campaign on social media and host an annual community cleanup event.

The City also received $4.2 million for its Major Corridors Median & Parkway Beautification Project. The project will beautify the median islands and some parkway areas along four of the City’s major arterials: Slauson Avenue, Washington Boulevard, Whittier Boulevard, and Paramount Boulevard.

The Median improvements are very similar to the Rosemead Blvd. Median and Parkway Beautification Project, including replacing the existing shrubs, ground cover, irrigation system, fencing, and dead/dying trees with new drought-tolerant plants and trees.

