Video: Juveniles Argue at Cerritos’ Heritage Park, Gunshot Rings Out

March 2, 2022

Staff Report

Hews Media Group-Community News has learned that on Tuesday, Mar. 1, at approximately 3 PM, Cerritos Deputies responded to an assault call – shot fired at Cerritos’ Heritage Park across from Cerritos High School.

Two juveniles were involved in the shooting; during a discussion, an argument ensued, and one of the juveniles pulled out a handgun and shot at the other; both fled the scene afterward.

Nobody was injured and the shell casing and bullet were recovered.

After Cerritos’ detectives looked into the situation and put the evidence together, they apprehended both the shooter and the other juvenile.

Both are in jail awaiting their court date.

An unknown man shot a video that lasted 10 seconds; in the beginning, a single gunshot can clearly be heard.

Since juveniles were involved, the Cerritos Sheriff’s could not comment on the video as it is “now part of the evidence.”

If anyone has any information, you can call Detective Warner at 562-860-0044.

See video here, caution explicit language

