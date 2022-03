BREAKING: Fire on Eastern Side of Saddleback Mountain

March 2, 2022 • 12:43

Staff Report

A plume of smoke can be seen on the eastern side of Saddleback right now and looks like it’s getting worse this is breaking news we will update when we can.

The fire is in the Cleveland National Forest, no threat to homes.

According to the US Forest Service PAO Nathan Judy, it has burned 60 acres in the Holy Jim Canyon area; the fire is under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...