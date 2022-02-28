Hawaiian Gardens Seeks Applicants for Open City Council Seat

February 28, 2022

The City of Hawaiian Gardens is collecting applications from the public for appointment to the vacant City Council seat. The application is currently available on the City’s homepage and is due to the City Clerk by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

ELIGIBILITY:

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a resident and registered voter in the City of Hawaiian Gardens.

APPLICATION FILING REQUIREMENTS:

Completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Please complete the entire application. Applications must be submitted to the attention of Pablo Rubio, City Clerk, City of Hawaiian Gardens, Administration Building, 21815 Pioneer Boulevard, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716. Applications can also be submitted via email at [email protected], provided all materials are attached. Email submissions received after the deadline will not be accepted and the City is not responsible for any technical difficulties a candidate may have in emailing his or her application (e.g., email cannot be sent because attachments are too large). Candidates who submit their application via email are strongly encouraged to call the City Clerk’s Office to confirm receipt at (562) 420-2641, Ext. 240.

INTRODUCTION TO THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL:

Applicants are encouraged to participate in person at the March 8, 2022, City Council meeting at 6:00 PM in the City Council Chambers, 21815 Pioneer Boulevard, Hawaiian Gardens to introduce themselves and share their interests and qualifications with the Mayor and City Council. Each applicant will be given 3 minutes to make their statement during Public Comment.

Term of Office:

The successful appointee will serve until the next General Municipal Election – November 8, 2022. At the November 2022 election, the seat would then be subject to election for a two-year term. The person appointed to fill the vacant seat in the interim or any other person may seek election to the two-year seat.

General Information regarding the Position:

Regular meetings of the City Council are held at 6:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The successful appointee will also need to be available for Special Meetings of the City Council. In accordance with Government Code Section 87200, members of the City Council are subject to the State’s financial disclosure laws and Fair Political Practices Commission regulations and will be required to disclose their economic interests upon appointment to this office.

The application can be viewed here.

Like this: Like Loading...