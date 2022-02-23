Deputy-Involved Shooting in Norwalk

February 23, 2022

Deputies from Norwalk Station attempted to contact occupants of a blue sedan parked in the driveway of a home in the 11400 block of Chere Drive knowing an auto theft suspect to be inside at 2:37 PM Wednesday.

As the deputies approached the parked vehicle, the driver drove the sedan backward toward the deputies. A deputy involved shooting occurred. The sedan continued in reverse, ramming a black and white patrol car parked behind it.

The driver and occupants fled in the sedan, crashing into a wall before the sedan became disabled in the middle of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Armsdale Avenue. A female passenger was detained at the vehicle while two males fled on foot but taken into custody nearby.

The female, a Hispanic woman in her early twenties, sustained gunshot wounds to her upper body. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

A 20 year old Hispanic man, believed to be the driver, sustained gunshot wounds to the leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The third occupant, a 21 year old Hispanic man wanted for auto theft, was taken into custody. He was not injured. A loaded handgun was recovered from his person.

One deputy who was struck by the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.

There is no additional information available at this time.

