RACKET: Gas 8¢ Cheaper Per Gallon in Riverside Than L.A.

(February 21, 2022) – Los Angeles gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.76/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,135 stations in Los Angeles. Gas prices in Los Angeles are 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.14/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Los Angeles is priced at $4.09/g today while the most expensive is $5.79/g, a difference of $1.70/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.89/g while the highest is $6.69/g, a difference of $2.80/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g today. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Los Angeles and the national average going back ten years:

February 21, 2021: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

February 21, 2020: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

February 21, 2019: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

February 21, 2018: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

February 21, 2017: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 21, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 21, 2015: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 21, 2014: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

February 21, 2013: $4.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

February 21, 2012: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Riverside- $4.68/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.64/g.

Orange County- $4.76/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.74/g.

Ventura- $4.76/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.73/g.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, with nuclear talks between Iran and global powers ongoing in Vienna, the possibility exists that a new deal could bring Iran’s crude oil supply back to legitimate markets, helping to ease a slight portion of supply concerns. While the proposition remains in the air for the time being, we’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand. The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.

