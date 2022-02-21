Enjoy ‘Donuts with a Lakewood Deputy on Feb. 24

Visit with the Lakewood Sheriff Station deputies and Lakewood’s Public Safety Department staff on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Granny’s Donuts.

It’s part of Lakewood’s ongoing work to provide lots of opportunities for residents to meet with and get to know Lakewood public safety personnel.

Come early for a chance to win a free goodie! The first 15 people to attend will receive a free mug. The first 50 people to attend will get a free, delicious donut!

Granny’s Donuts is located at 5550 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood

