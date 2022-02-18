Pico Rivera Will Install Automatic License Plate Readers in the City

A SOLAR POWERED Flock ALPR Safety Camera similar to those that will soon be installed in Pico Rivera.

February 18, 2022

By Brian Hews

The Pico Rivera City Council recently approved thirty-six Automated License Plate Reader cameras by Flock Safety for $99,000, to be installed in strategic areas around the city.

ALPR’s is a system of cameras and supporting software and server engines that capture license plate information and instantly compares plate numbers to a database of wanted criminals or persons of interest.

ALPR is also used for parking management, gated communities, and gas stations in the commercial industry.

ALPR cameras scan thousands of license plates in the same amount of time it takes an actual person to scan a hundred.

Some of the information in the databases consist of stolen vehicles, warrants, terrorism watch list, and amber alerts.

These systems do not record any video, only single photograph, license plate number, and certain vehicle characteristics identified by the system such as color and type of vehicle.

The camera system allows law enforcement to go back in time to capture license plates to aid in crime investigation.

These systems are used at several agencies across southern California and have successfully improved crime reductions.

Ventura, which currently has six cameras, expanded their deployment to fifteen cameras because of the program’s success.

The City of Eastvale in Riverside County issued a press release stating, “the ALPR cameras have proven to be a vital tool used by Riverside Sheriff’s, this technology is an effective investigative resource that has contributed to the recovery of numerous stolen vehicles.”

Some local cities that use ALPR’s include Whittier, Santa Fe Springs, West Covina, Pomona, Alhambra, El Monte, and Monterrey Park.

Privacy hawks are happy with ALPR’s; the cameras do not take pictures of occupants or store video; data is not sold to any companies; access to any data collected is not public.

Additional features include solar power and the use of cell communication, no need for existing power or installation of new power sources.

The cameras are bought on a subscription basis, so installation, ongoing maintenance, replacement, and upgrades of the equipment and software are included.

After discussion with the LASD and examining current crime trends and crime maps, the city decided on thirty-six locations selected because of their proximity to gateway areas where vehicles are entering the city, and for maximum city coverage.

The locations are:

1. Rosemead Blvd. / Gallatin Rd., two cameras monitoring northbound and southbound traffic in and out of the City of Pico Rivera.

2. Beverly Blvd. at Montebello, two monitoring eastbound and westbound traffic in and out of the City of Pico Rivera from the City of Montebello.

3. Beverly Blvd. / Rosemead Blvd., four monitoring north, south, east, and westbound lanes of traffic.

4. Beverly Blvd. West of the 605 freeway, two monitoring east and westbound traffic lanes in and out of the City of Pico Rivera from the City of Whittier.

5. Whittier Blvd. at Montebello, two monitoring eastbound and westbound traffic in and out of The City of Pico Rivera from the City of Montebello.

6. Whittier Blvd. / Rosemead Blvd., four monitoring north, south, east, and westbound lanes of traffic.

7. Whittier Blvd. West of the 605 freeway, two monitoring east and westbound traffic lanes in and out of the City of Pico Rivera from the City of Whittier.

8. Washington Blvd. at Montebello, two monitoring east and westbound traffic in and out of the City of Pico Rivera from the City of Montebello.

9. Washington Blvd. / Rosemead Blvd., four cameras monitoring north, south, east, and westbound lanes of traffic.

10. Washington Blvd. West of the 605 freeway, two monitoring east and westbound traffic lanes in and of the City of Pico Rivera from the City of Whittier.

11. Slauson Ave. at Montebello, two monitoring east and westbound traffic in and out of the City of Pico Rivera from Montebello.

12. Slauson Ave. West of the 605 freeway, two monitoring east and westbound traffic in and out of the City of Pico Rivera from the City of Whittier.

13. Telegraph Rd., west of the 605 freeway, two westbound monitoring traffic into the City of Pico from the City of Santa Fe Springs.

14. Telegraph Rd at Commerce, two westbound monitoring traffic out of the City of Pico into the City of Commerce.

15. Sports Arena Drive, two cameras monitoring in- and outbound traffic out of the Pico Rivera Sports Arena.

Pico Rivera Mayor Pro Tem Erik Lutz told HMG-CN, “Pico Rivera has taken a proactive approach to ensure our resident’s safety. First, by implementing safety cameras at Rio Hondo Park and now the Flock Automatic License Plate Readers throughout our city. The license plate readers will have the ability to alert our Sheriffs Department instantaneously if and when stolen vehicles are entering our city limits and track vehicles involved in crimes. Countless other features will aid our Sheriffs in solving crimes, and it is a significant deterrent. I’m proud to have introduced the idea, but, more importantly, that our City Staff and City Council are all on board with the goal of keeping our residents safe in the coming years.”

The initial term of the agreement would be for one year and automatically renew every year unless terminated. If the program is successful and the City decides to add more locations, the same per location fees would apply. The total cost of the initial agreement will have a maximum not-to-exceed fee of $99,000 per year.

