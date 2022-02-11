Sheriff’s Investigating Fatal Shooting In Norwalk

Feb. 11, 2022

NORWALK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Norwalk Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Firestone Boulevard.

Paramedics were called just after 12:30 p.m., they found a man dead at the scene.

Authorities did not report any arrests made in the incident, nor did they release any potential suspect information.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

