WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews are responding to fast-moving brush fire that’s burning uphill and threatening multiple structures in Whittier.



According to an alert posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon, the fire is burning near Cinco View Drive, close to the Sycamore Park area. It has since been upgraded to a two-alarm fire.



As of 4 p.m., the fire spread to 7 acres.