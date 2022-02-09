Why Are We Taking Masks Off Now?

HMG-CN Opinion
February 9, 2022
Over 2,000 people are still dying a day, over 200,000 cases are detected each day yet some governors, including ours, are going to lift mask mandates?
COVID deaths from Omicron are higher than when Delta was raging; drop masks?
The CDC just came out and said we should not drop the mask mandate just yet citing the number of deaths and cases each day.
One of the leading virologists in the world, CDC chief, Rochelle Walensky, told Reuters in an interview published Tuesday, ““Now is not the moment,” one day after five states announced major changes in their masking policies.
When you’re doctor tells you to do this or that to keep from getting sick, and take your meds, don’t you follow through?
Hospitals are still overcrowded, with nurses and doctors pleading not to cut the mandate; the percentage of vaccinated is still lower than it needs to be, yet we’re going to yield to the very few who have been complaining since the very beginning?
500,000 deaths from Omicron, over 100,000 of those deaths occurred in the U.S., said WHO manager Abdi Mahamud, said.
“It is tragic, beyond tragic to witness in a country where vaccines are available free, and that many people died, and are still dying.”
The seemingly endless pandemic has brought together diverse people furious over “government overreach into public life.”
Over wearing a mask and the inability to dine inside; I guess they don’t read a newspaper.
In Florida, where Governor Ron “Death Sentence” De Santis is infamous for weak COVID rules, the state has logged 307 deaths per 100,000.
California with stricter mask rules? 203 deaths per 100,000.
It is estimated that 14,000 people who died in Florida would have been saved if Florida had strict rules like California. 14,000 souls saved.
California’s death rate in the Delta and Omicron eras? Half of Florida’s.
If most in the U.S. would’ve followed guidelines, wore masks, got vaccinated at the right time, we would’ve been out of this months ago.
This is now almost endemic, like the flu. We will have ways to deal with COVID just like the flu in the future, but now is not the time to drop the mask mandate.
Just ask any first responder, nurse or doctor.