La Palma-Cerritos AAUW to Hold Cerritos Candidates’ Forum

February 8, 2022
By Edna Ethington
The Public Policy Committee of the La Palma-Cerritos American Association of University Women (AAUW) is holding a Candidates Forum for City of Cerritos residents on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Cerritos City Council Chamber at 18125 Bloomfield Avenue, Cerritos CA.
Seven Cerritos residents are vying to win two open seats on the City Council at the Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Cerritos General Municipal Elections; Sam Desai, Jennifer Hong, Lynda Johnson, Patricia Murray, Ernie Nishii, Rocky Pavone, and Frank Aurelio Yokoyama.
Yokoyama is currently a Cerritos City Council member running for re-election.
The Candidates Forum will be moderated by La Palma-Cerritos AAUW board member Jackie Shahzadi. Members of the AAUW’s Public Policy Committee will be on hand to collect questions that Cerritos residents wish to ask of the candidates.
Residents of Cerritos who cannot attend the Forum in person can watch the proceedings on a live broadcast on TV3 in Cerritos starting at 7:00 p.m. on March 1, 2022.
The Candidates’ Forum will be rebroadcast two more times, on Tuesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, March 14, at 7:00 p.m.
In case the Covid-19 virus causes the City of Cerritos to close the City Council Chamber, the Candidates’ Forum will be canceled. For more information regarding the possible closure of the City Council Chamber, contact Vida Barone, City Clerk/Election Official at 562-916-1248 or contact her by e-mail at [email protected].
For information about future meetings of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the AAUW that are open to the public, contact Program Co-VP Karen Cox at 562-519-0596 or e-mail: [email protected]
