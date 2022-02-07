6 Earthquake Safety Tips to Keep Your Belongings Safe

February 7, 2022

Staff Report

An earthquake can happen in southern California at any time, without warning. That is why it is important to be prepared and plan what you will do during and after an earthquake. One of the most important things to remember is to secure your belongings. This blog post will give you six tips on keeping your belongings safe during an earthquake!

Earthquake Retrofitting

The first step you should take is to have your home earthquake retrofitted. This involves reinforcing your home with steel, wood, or concrete bracing systems that will keep it from collapsing during an earthquake. These can be installed on walls, ceilings, and floors throughout the house – even inside closets! If you are concerned about how much this might cost, consider hiring a contractor who specializes in earthquake retrofitting so they will know exactly what needs to be done based on what material holds up best against earthquakes (i.e., brick vs. steel).

Anchor Furniture and Appliances to Walls or Cabinets

Next, anchor furniture and appliances to walls or cabinets using bolts screwed into studs behind drywall for extra support during an earthquake. You can also use heavy-duty adhesive tape to secure items that aren’t too heavy but have a lot of small pieces that could be thrown around when shaking starts (e.g., bookshelves).

Place Heavier Items on Lower Shelves

Another way you can make sure your belongings stay safe during an earthquake is by placing heavier items on lower shelves, so they don’t fall over and break fragile objects below them. This includes things like photo albums or glassware, which should be stored at eye level instead of high up where it’s more likely for something to hit them off their perch!

Store Breakable Items in Closed Cabinets

A good idea is storing breakable items in closed cabinets with latches; this will help to keep them from shattering during an earthquake. You can also use packing materials like bubble wrap or newspaper to cushion these items and prevent them from moving around too much.

Hang Pictures and Mirrors Away from Beds and Couches

If you have pictures or mirrors hanging on the wall, be sure to hang them away from beds and couches where people may be sleeping or sitting during an earthquake. This will help to avoid any injuries that could occur if they fall off the wall. This would also help keep some of your prized possessions safe!

Wrap Delicate Items in Packing Paper or Bubble Wrap

Another way to protect your belongings is by wrapping delicate items in packing paper or bubble wrap before placing them in a box. This will help to keep them from getting damaged if they are moved around during an earthquake.

Keep a First-Aid Kit and Flashlight Near the Bed

Last but not least, be sure to keep a first-aid kit and flashlight near the bed in case of any emergencies that may occur during or after an earthquake. This way, you will be prepared for anything that comes your way!

After an earthquake in southern California, it is important to take some safety precautions to protect your belongings. Earthquake retrofitting uses earthquake-proofing measures that can help anchor furniture and appliances in place, preventing them from toppling over or becoming airborne during a quake. You can also store heavier items on lower shelves, making them less likely to fall and cause damage. It is also wise to keep breakable items in closed cabinets to avoid shattering. Pictures and mirrors should be hung away from beds and couches, and delicate items should be wrapped in packing paper or bubble wrap before being stored. Finally, make sure you have a first-aid kit and flashlight handy in case of emergencies. By taking these simple precautions, you can help minimize damage to your belongings during an earthquake.

