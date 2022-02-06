RATES RATES  

7,017 New Positive Cases and 65 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

February 6, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on    COVID-19.  The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

  • 7,017 New COVID-19 cases (2,727,159 cases to date)
  • 65 New deaths due to COVID-19 (29,428 deaths to date)
  • 2,841 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 11,186,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and

Deaths Last 7 Days

 

Su

2/6

Sa

2/5

F

2/4

Th

2/3

W

2/2

Tu

2/1

M

1/31

Daily new cases

 

7,017(3)*

9,997(2)

15,427(1)

11,548

15,664

8,786

10,715*

Daily deaths

 

65*

84

85

96

102

37

40*

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases

2,841

3,012

3,233

3,398

3,515

3,710

3,720

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

5.0%

5.4%

5.9%

6.4%

7.0%

7.7%

8.4%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

1 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 6,776 positive tests with testing dates between 12/27/21 – 2/02/22

2 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 265 positive tests with testing dates between 12/28/21 – 1/31/22

3 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 18 positive tests with testing dates between 1/3/22 – 1/31/22

