7,017 New Positive Cases and 65 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

February 6, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

7,017 New COVID-19 cases (2,727,159 cases to date)

65 New deaths due to COVID-19 (29,428 deaths to date)

2,841 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 11,186,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths Last 7 Days Su 2/6 Sa 2/5 F 2/4 Th 2/3 W 2/2 Tu 2/1 M 1/31 Daily new cases 7,017(3)* 9,997(2) 15,427(1) 11,548 15,664 8,786 10,715* Daily deaths 65* 84 85 96 102 37 40* Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases 2,841 3,012 3,233 3,398 3,515 3,710 3,720 Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 5.0% 5.4% 5.9% 6.4% 7.0% 7.7% 8.4%

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

1 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 6,776 positive tests with testing dates between 12/27/21 – 2/02/22

2 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 265 positive tests with testing dates between 12/28/21 – 1/31/22

3 – The higher number of cases today reflects a backlog of 18 positive tests with testing dates between 1/3/22 – 1/31/22