Dropping Rapidly, Be Vigilant: 16,835 New COVID Cases, 40 in LAC

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

  • 16,835 new COVID-19 cases (2,648,751 cases to date)
  • 40 new deaths due to COVID-19 (28,923 deaths to date)
  • 3,852 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
  • More than 11,053,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalization of Confirmed Cases and Deaths  

Last 7 Days  

   

Su

1/30 

Sa

1/29 

F

1/28 

Th

1/27  

W

1/26  

Tu

1/25  

       M

1/24  

Daily new cases  

16,835*

21,709

23,796

26,010

20,866

18,822

25,784*

Daily deaths  

40*

73

101

85

91

36

27*

Daily hospitalizations of confirmed cases  

3,852

3,998

4,192

4,323

4,534

4,554

4,573

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg) 

9.1%

9.6%

10.3%

10.9%

11.6%

12.5%

13.2%

