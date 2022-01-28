37-year-old man was charged today with a rash of gropings in La Palma

January 28, 2022

James Richard Carter was accused of grabbing and inappropriately touching one girl and three women in a burst of five to 10 minutes along a walking trail in the 7600 block of Furman Road about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to La Palma Police Department Capt. Ron Wilkerson.

Carter was also accused of grabbing the buttocks of a 14-year-old girl walking on a sidewalk about 8 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 7500 block of Valley View Street, Wilkerson said.

Carter was charged with two counts of committing a forcible lewd act on a child and one count of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15, all felonies, and three counts of touching an intimate part of another person, all misdemeanors, according to court records.

Carter was scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 16 in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

