La Habra Heights Assistant Fire Tim Peel Chief Arrested

La Habra Heights Assistant Fire Chief Tim Peel was arrested this morning, Thursday January 27, 2022, and booked into the Norwalk jail. His booking papers state that he was arrested for a felony, and his bail was set at $100,000. Booking #6314629 on LASD Inmate Information Center, app5.lasd.org/iic/

Los Angeles Sheriff Department detectives also searched the LHH Fire Department Headquarters and paid special attention to the city-owned pick-up truck that was used by Asst. Fire Chief Peel.

Pictures sent in by residents show Sheriff’s inspecting the front and inside of the truck. Firefighters believe that the LASD is investigating the use of this city vehicle by Peel to impersonate a police officer.

La Habra Heights City Manager Fabiola Huerta allegedly lives with Peel, and some are questioning whether she or othesr knew of Peel’s activities.

Sources are telling HMG-CN that on December 9th, a self-described whistle-blower was interviewed at City Hall, after which City Manager Huerta appeared extremely agitated, and was allegedly taken quickly out of City Hall by Councilman Brian Bergman and Mayor Dennis Laherty.

