The Andrews Brothers at Musical Theatre West

January 25, 2022

Musical Theatre West presents their first show of 2022! A USO performance from the Andrews Sisters is in jeopardy when they fail to appear shortly before curtain. Thankfully, three earnest stagehands are determined to go on with the show! The Andrews Brothers is filled to the brim with 30 songs made famous by the Andrews Sisters and other top artists of the era. Mistaken identities, madcap adventures, and the music of an entire generation highlight this wonderful valentine to the heroes of World War II.

CAST

MTW favorites and seasoned Broadway performers make up this cast to deliver a hilarious and classic performance. Krystle Simmons (Peggy) is an award winning singer, voiceover performer, and actress most recently appearing as Madam Montague in Invincible (Pat Benatar & Neil Geraldois). Other credits include The Christians, Sophisticated Ladies, and as the female lead in Memphis for MTW and other regional theater. Jonathan Arana (Lawrence) we’ll be making his MTW debut in this production, but you may recognize him from the national tour of On Your Feet! with Miami Sound Machine, regional productions of In the Heights, Sweeney Todd, and Smokey Joe’s Cafe, or in the Warner Brothers film adaptation of In the Heights. MTW favorite Larry Raben is reprising his role of Patrick from the 2008 production of The Andrews Brothers. His many other MTW roles include Sir Robin in Spamalot, Leo Bloom in The Producers, and Forbidden Broadway volumes I and II. David Engel (Max) is joining us for his 16th show with MTW, following his roles in other productions including La Cage aux Folles, Singin’ in the Rain, Kiss Me Kate, and so many more. He and Larry are also recognizable outside of MTW from the New York Production of Forever Plaid as well as Forever Plaid: The Movie.

The Andews Brothers was written and created by Roger Bean. Musical and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean, Michael Borth, and Jon Newton. Directed by Jeffrey Polk. Choreographed by Roger Castellano. Music Direction by Ryan O’Connell.

THE ANDREWS BROTHERS performances run from February 11 – February 27, 2022.

Tickets start at $20

Performances are held at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 W. Atherton St., Long Beach.

Ticket information is available at www.musical.org or contact the Box Office at (562) 856-1999. The MTW Box Office is located at 4350 E. 7th Street and is open Wednesday-Friday, 12-5pm.

