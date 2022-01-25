Metro Board to Select Route and Terminus for Light Rail Line in Southeast L.A. County

January 25, 2022

By Brian Hews

Metro is planning a new light rail line that will run between Southeast L.A. County and downtown Los Angeles known as the West Santa Ana Branch Light Rail.

The Metro Board of Directors is scheduled this month to select a route for the initial segment — between the city of Artesia and the A Line’s Slauson Station.

The initial segment would include nine WSAB stations and a new C Line (Green) station at I-105 where riders can transfer to and from the C Line (Green). Riders will be able to transfer to the A Line (Blue) — which riders can take to and from downtown L.A. Metro staff is also recommending further study of the Slauson-to-Union Station segment to identify and refine a route that is cost effective to help accelerate delivery of the project.

The Board considered this item first in the Metro Board’s Planning and Programming Committee on January 19 next is the full Board meeting at 10 a.m. on January 27.

In a letter to the board Cerritos indicated that, even though Councilmember Bruce Barrows rejected the idea years ago, they want a Cerritos station to be located between Gridley Road and Studebaker.

The city indicated Alternative One, Design Option Two, but Metro is looking at the Slauson to Union which cuts Cerritos out.

In her letter Hus said Alt. 1-2 is preferrable because it would “provide greater regional transportation access from Pioneer Station to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles “

Alt. 1-2 is more expensive because it would add a station at Little Tokyo.

In the letter, Cerritos is now worried that if they don’t have a station included they won’t have the opportunity in the future.

All Board meetings are live-streamed; Metro encourages the public to access the meetings online or call-in.

To support communities that may have limited internet capabilities or technology, visit one of the locations listed below to watch a live-stream of the Jan. 27 Metro Board meeting. Safety protocols for COVID-19 will be implemented at all viewing sites. The live viewing sites will conclude once the Metro board takes action on the WSAB project. Events are subject to change and/or cancellation based on changing COVID-19 safety regulations.

To participate in the meetings, please use the information below:

Metro Board of Directors Meeting – Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10 a.m.

Agenda and staff report available at https.//tinyurl.com/ybu

Join online: boardagendas.metro.net/

Listen by phone: 888-251-2949

English access code: 8231160#

Spanish access code: 4544724#

Live Public Comment Instructions

Live public comment can only be given by telephone. You may join the call 5 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

Public comment will be taken as the board takes up each item.

Dial-in: 888-251-2949 and enter access code.

English access code: 8231160#

Spanish access code: 4544724#

Enter #2 (pound-two) when prompted. Each speaker has one minute to speak.

Metro Board meeting (Jan. 27) in-person Live Streaming Locations

Artesia – Albert O. Little Community Center, 18750 Clarkdale Av, Artesia, CA 90701

Cerritos – Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Dr, Cerritos, CA 90703

South Gate – City Hall, Council Chambers, 8650 California Av, South Gate, CA 90280

Huntington Park – City Hall, 6550 Miles Av, Huntington Park, CA 90255

Downtown LA – St Francis Xavier Church, 222 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Visit MetroWSAB.com to learn more about the project.

