Company Will Offer Weightless Flights From Long Beach Airport

G-FORCE ONE, a specially modified Boeing 727, offers the experience of weightlessness to the public.

January 23, 2022

By Laurie Hanson

Weightlessness is not only for astronauts in space but can now be experienced by the public at Long Beach Airport with the Zero-G Experience® coming on Feb. 11.

“The experience offered by Zero-Gravity Corporation is the only commercial opportunity on earth for individuals to experience true ‘weightlessness’ without going to space,” said CEO Matt Gohd. “The Zero-G Experience® and The Big Game have teamed up for a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience true weightlessness.” This happens over a period of 5 hours onboard G-FORCE ONE, a specially modified Boeing 727-200, as it makes 15 parabolic maneuvers.

As a modified Boeing 727-200, the G-FORCE ONE’s upgraded hydraulic system allows for continuous hydraulic pressure during parabolic performance. This modification, along with the addition of accelerometers in the cockpit, were evaluated and approved by the FAA. No structural modifications were made to the aircraft’s interior or exterior, according to Gohd.

“What excites me the most is creating history, the history that family who took this [flight] together and will remember it forever, the history the company has made by flying Stephen Hawking, taking 12 exceptional individuals that were severely disabled and giving them the dream of space,” he said. “[A] history in the research we enable, and [how] it is accessible at a fraction of the cost of others.”

Gohd went to work for the corporation two years and two months ago and was attracted to the Zero-Gravity Corporation’s attention to detail, excellent service, and quality of experience they provide.

“Combined with the exciting history behind it, it has set the foundation for exhilarating adventure-based tourism,” he added.

As a child, Gohd was a self-described science and space nerd, who built big telescopes and loved the stars and Star Trek. He said he began in the business of flight and space travel with a “wonderful team, and amazing people,” while asking many questions, every day.

“My career was in finance, where I helped small companies become bigger, and with age accumulated wisdom, which made me a good problem-solver,” he added. Though the company was in significant distress and about to close its doors when Gohd brought onboard Zero-G, he was not discouraged.

“What motivates me is a company that impacts those with dreams, the ability to further research critical to the pursuit of space and creating value for my dedicated employees who are all stakeholders as well as investors who have entrusted me with their capital,” explained Gohd.

The company had already survived 11 years of FAA safety regulation and procedural scrutiny. But finally, Zero-G’s three co-founders Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, Dr. Byron K. Lichtenberg (a veteran astronaut) and Ray Cronise (a NASA engineer) got approval for G-FORCE ONE to take passengers on commercial parabolic flights.

By August 2004, Zero-G flew its first commercial flight operating under the same safety standards of all major air carriers. It established its own place in the extreme tourism industry as the first and only commercial zero-gravity flight for the public. As of April 2006, Zero-G became the first commercial company to gain permission from the Kennedy Space Center to use the shuttle runway and landing facilities to operate its weightless flights.

“We started flying out of Long Beach a few years ago but have had a presence on the West Coast since our inception,” Gohd said. “We will be flying out of Long Beach and Oakland, Las Vegas, Austin and Houston, TX, the Kennedy Space Center, Miami, FL, and New York, NY. We anticipate flying 2-3 times per week in 2022.”

“Zero-G has provided thousands of individuals the opportunity to experience weightlessness, including Stephen Hawking, Martha Stewart and Buzz Aldrin,” he added. “Zero-G not only caters to private clients but various organizations as well. The National Geographic, Nick News and Discovery Channel have all flown on G-FORCE ONE. We’ve also been featured on NBC’s The Today Show, Biggest Loser and The Apprentice.”

“The interior of G-FORCE ONE has been altered to allow for maximum floating space,” he said. “Seats are in the rear of the plane. The floating area is divided into sections and padded from floor to ceiling with one rope running down each side of the plane. To board G-FORCE ONE, stairs open from the tail of the aircraft into the seating area.”

ZERO-GRAVITY CORPORATION brings the astronaut experience of weightlessness to the masses at Long Beach and other cities in the U.S. Clients can experience 15 parabolic flight maneuvers which catapult them floating 30 seconds at a time in mid-air

Pilots are specially trained to fly the Boeing 727 in a parabolic maneuver, according to Gohd.

During a parabolic flight, the aircraft is brought into an angle that allows the suppression of lift and fall into free fall, such as how satellites stay in position. Parabola flights, otherwise known as “Vomit Comets,” were used to train astronauts in how to move in weightlessness before going to space. Swimming pools helped complete their training prior to missions aboard the International Space Station.

Typically, astronauts experienced weightlessness through plunging arcs with about 30 or 40 chances to float while the airplane drops to a lower altitude, according to www.spacelegalissues.com/a-history -of-vomit-comets/.

NASA has also historically used parabolic flights to run experiments in weightlessness. In 1959, their “Reduced Gravity” research program flew several aircraft over the years including the now famous and retired KC-135A aircraft. The agency currently offers flight opportunities with the Zero-G Corporation, who provides research and educational flights besides commercial flights.

“Each of Zero-G’s recreational flights consists of around 15 parabolas, including simulations of the gravity levels of the Moon and Mars, as well as complete weightlessness. This profile allows clients to enjoy weightlessness with minimal motion discomfort,” according to www.gozerog.com

Microgravity flights have also been used in the film industry. Actors of the movie “Apollo 13” (Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton) were on the KC-135A parabola flights in the 1990s. The set was created from the inside of the airplane to look like a spacecraft interior. Within seconds of scenes being portrayed, cameras captured shots of weightlessness on film. For “Apollo 13,” Director Ron Howard for months leased the aircraft to capture all the zero-gravity shots.

Zero-Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. Anyone can fly onboard a Zero-G flight. If anyone has any health concerns it’ recommended that they contact their doctor for guidance.

For the price of $8,200 per person, clients can expect to be weightless for 30 seconds at time, 15 times, for a total of 6-7 minutes of total weightless time.

“We can fly 28 passengers at a time, and there are exclusive group prices,” Gohd said. “Take a look at our upcoming cities and see where you can float with us!”

For more information about

Zero G and to sign up for

a flight, please visit online at

gozerog.com/reservations .

