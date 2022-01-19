Common Health Concerns for Seniors

January 19, 2021

Many seniors develop chronic health conditions like heart disease and arthritis. Elderly people should be aware of common age-related illnesses and take steps to protect their health as they get older. Fortunately, there are lots of things you can do to lower your chances of developing a chronic medical condition in later life. Here are common health concerns for seniors and steps you can take to avoid them:

Cognitive decline

One of the biggest health concerns for seniors is cognitive decline. It is natural to experience some memory loss as you get older and seniors are more susceptible to conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Sadly, there is currently no cure for these conditions, but early intervention can improve the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. According to WebMD, “keeping your mind active with stimulating brain games could help you avoid memory loss and delay dementia.” There is not enough research to prove that brain games can help to prevent dementia, but there are many health benefits to keeping your mind active as you get older.

Heart disease

Statistics by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reveal that heart disease is the leading cause of death in people over the age of 65. Conditions such as high blood pressure must be closely monitored to help you avoid developing heart disease in the future. Lifestyle plays a vital role in heart health and people who are overweight or obese have a much higher chance of dying from a heart attack. You can lower your chances of heart disease by eating a healthy diet, avoiding processed foods, quitting smoking, and being active.

Vision loss

Vision loss is another health issue that affects the elderly and eye conditions like cataracts are extremely common in seniors. Cataracts cause your eye to become clouded and this can lead to vision loss and discomfort. The good news is that cataracts can be easily treated with cataract surgery. According to experts at PanOptix, many patients report feeling happier and healthier than they did before cataract surgery. Improving your vision with cataract surgery can also improve your mobility and reduce your risk of trips, falls, and other accidents as you get older.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a common type of arthritis that affects the elderly. The disease can have a debilitating effect on a person’s quality of life and is one of the leading causes of physical disability in seniors. The symptoms of osteoarthritis can be improved with movement therapies and medication. Home remedies such as hot and cold compresses can also help to ease the pain caused by the condition. Seniors can help to delay the onset of osteoarthritis by keeping an active lifestyle and eating a nutrient-rich diet.

Summary

Understanding common elderly health issues will help you plan for a healthy future and prevent chronic conditions. Many age-related illnesses can be prevented or delayed with early intervention and treatment. Simple changes to your lifestyle can also help you stay healthy and prevent illness as you get older.

Like this: Like Loading...